French police responding to 'terrorist attack' in Nice, local mayor says

By Barbara Wojazer, CNN

Updated 5:20 AM ET, Thu October 29, 2020

French policemen stand guard a street after the knife attack in Nice on Thursday.
(CNN)Police in the French coastal city of Nice are responding to a knife attack in the vicinity of a church, which the local mayor has described as a "terrorist attack."

Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker has been taken into custody.
"I am on the scene with the police who arrested the attacker. Everything points to a terrorist attack," Estrosi said on Twitter Thursday morning.
France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was chairing a crisis meeting at the ministry in response to the attack.
    There is no official information yet on the condition of victims.
    This is a breaking story, more to follow...