French police responding to 'terrorist attack' in Nice, local mayor says

(CNN)Police in the French coastal city of Nice are responding to a knife attack in the vicinity of a church, which the local mayor has described as a "terrorist attack."
Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker has been taken into custody.
"I am on the scene with the police who arrested the attacker. Everything points to a terrorist attack," Estrosi said on Twitter Thursday morning.
France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was chairing a crisis meeting at the ministry in response to the attack.
There is no official information yet on the condition of victims.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...