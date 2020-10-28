Newly discovered Triassic lizard could float underwater to pick off prey

(CNN) Scientists have discovered a new lizard-like species that lurked in shallow water to pick off its prey -- with the help of a short, flat tail used as a float.

Some 240 million years ago, the Triassic predator Brevicaudosaurus jiyangshanensis skulked, nearly motionless, in the sea -- and researchers found clues in its skeleton that could explain its unusual hunting methods.

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Scientists in Beijing and Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa studied two skeletons discovered in a thin layer of limestone in two quarries in southwest China. The most complete skeleton, measuring just under 60 centimeters long, was found in a quarry in Jiangshan.

The remains revealed a previously unknown species of nothosaur, with different features.

Experts identified the 240 million-year-old remains as a previously unknown species of nothosaurs: small-headed marine reptiles with fangs, flipper-like limbs and a long neck. Usually, nothosaurs had a longer tail, which experts think was used for propulsion -- but the newly discovered reptile had a short and flat tail.

The reptile's forelimbs were more developed than its hind limbs, and could have played a role in helping the animal to swim, the researchers noted. With its thick and dense bones -- including vertebrae and ribs -- it was likely stocky and stout in appearance.

