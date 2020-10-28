Qatar 'regrets any distress' after women from 10 flights subjected to compulsory medical examinations at Doha airport

(CNN) The government of Qatar has said it "regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedom of any traveler" after it was revealed that at least 18 women from 10 different flights were subjected to compulsory intimate medical examinations following the discovery of an abandoned infant at Doha international airport.

Speaking at a hearing in the Australian Senate on Wednesday morning, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that 18 Australian citizens were among those removed from 10 flights and forced to undergo "grossly inappropriate" inspections while transiting through Qatar on October 2.

It is not clear how many women were searched in total.

Among the planes involved was Sydney-bound Qatar Airways flight 908, which landed for a transit stop in Doha, Qatar, on that day, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.

The foreign minister said that Australia was not the only country whose citizens had been affected, but did not specify what other countries were involved.

