Juno mission observes 'sprites' dancing in Jupiter's atmosphere

This jack-o-lantern-esque view of Jupiter is a mosaic of images taken by the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii. The bright spots represent Jupiter's internal heat escaping through holes in the planet's massive cloud cover.

Part of Jupiter's southern equatorial region can be seen in this image captured by Juno's JunoCam imager. But it's flipped to show the expanse of Jupiter's atmosphere, with the poles to the left and right, rather than top to bottom.

In this image captured by Juno, six cyclones remain stable at Jupiter's south pole. A small cyclone, seen at the bottom right in yellow, has recently joined the party.

An artist's impression of a collision between a young Jupiter and a massive, still-forming protoplanet in the early solar system.

These dramatic swirls on Jupiter are atmospheric features. Clouds swirl around a circular feature in a jet stream region.

Is that a dolphin on Jupiter? No, but it definitely looks like one. It's actually a cloud that looks like it's swimming through cloud bands along the South Temperate Belt.