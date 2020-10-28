Antarctic fossil could have been the biggest flying bird ever, study finds

(CNN) In the 1980s, paleontologists at the University of California Riverside visited Seymour Island, part of an island chain in the Antarctic Peninsula. They brought home a number of fossils -- including the foot bone and partial jaw bone of two prehistoric birds.

For decades, the fossils sat in a museum at the University of California Berkeley -- until a graduate student named Peter Kloess started poking around in 2015.

In a study published Monday in the journal "Scientific Reports," Kloess identified the birds as pelagornithids, a group of predators that roamed the Earth's southern oceans for at least 60 million years. They are known as "bony-toothed" birds because of their sharp teeth and long beaks, which helped them grab fish and squid from the ocean.

The birds were huge, with wingspans reaching up to 21 feet (6.4 meters). And the specific individuals that the fossils belong to may have been the biggest of them all, the study suggests.

The 5-inch segment of fossilized jaw, which was discovered in Antarctica in the 1980s, dates from 40 million years ago.

Using the fossils' size and measurements, the researchers were able to estimate the rest of the individuals' size. The bird with the foot bone is "the largest specimen known for the entire extinct group of pelagornithids," while the bird with the jaw bone was likely "as big, if not bigger, than the largest known skeletons of the bony-toothed bird group."

