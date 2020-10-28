Virginia's governor signs legislation banning no-knock warrants

(CNN) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday signed police reform legislation that includes a ban on no-knock warrants, making the state the third in the country to outlaw no-knock, forcible-entry raids frequently used by law enforcement to serve narcotics search warrants.

"These reforms also reduce militarization of police equipment, standardize law enforcement training requirements and strengthens the process to de-certify officers, when needed," Northam said.

"I want to sincerely thank our legislators and all advocates who have worked so hard to reform our criminal justice laws so we can keep Virginia safer and rebuild trust between our law enforcement and the communities that they serve."

Oregon and Florida have also banned no-knock warrants.

