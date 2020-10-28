He travels the United States helping others, but now he may not be able to stay

(CNN) He's traveled the United States nine times helping others take care of a simple need, but now his ability to stay in the country is in jeopardy.

Rodney Smith Jr., lives in Huntsville, Alabama, and is known for his lawn mowing business that helps veterans and other vulnerable members of the community for free. He started Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a foundation that provides free lawn care to those who need help and seeks to inspire young men and women to make a difference and give back to their communities.

Smith travels all over the country on "tours" that may have a specific theme or aim to serve a certain group of people. Last June he finished a tour for veterans, and since then he has also mowed lawns in all 50 states for police officers and breast cancer survivors.

Smith has also started the " 50 Yard Challenge ," encouraging children around the world to get out and help their community.

More than 1,300 kids ages 7 to 17 have pledged to cut lawns for the elderly, the disabled, single parents, veterans or anyone in need of help in their town, he says. Those who take part get different colors of T-shirts based on how far they get in the challenge.

