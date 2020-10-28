Protesters demand DC police release video in the death of 20-year-old man riding a moped

(CNN) Protests at a Washington, DC, police station over the death of a 20-year-old man left four officers injured, police tell CNN affiliate WJLA.

Demonstrators gathered late Tuesday at the Fourth District Police Station to demand the release of camera footage related to the death of Karon Hylton, who was killed last Friday in a moped accident . One person was arrested in the protests, police said.

Police told WJLA that windows at the station were smashed during the protest and that projectiles, including rocks and bricks, were thrown at officers. The officers' injuries were not life-threatening, police added.

Hylton was driving a Revel scooter on the sidewalk without a helmet on Friday, prompting police officers to turn on their emergency lights and attempt to make a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. As Hylton exited an alley, his moped crashed into another vehicle, the department said.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the department said. Police say the incident is under further investigation.

Read More