A Black YouTuber's video of a racist confrontation led to an Arizona man's arrest and firing

(CNN) Andre Abram and his roommate were getting ready to shoot a video for his YouTube channel last week in Scottsdale, Arizona, when they were confronted by a man who used racial slurs after asking them what they were doing.

He told CNN the man, who has been identified as Paul Ng, was taking their pictures on Friday morning before he approached them and said that they were in "a no n***er zone" during a conversation.

"We were on a public road. We weren't being loud. We weren't being belligerent. We weren't being disorderly," Abram, who is Black, told CNN on Tuesday.

Abram and his roommate each took video of the incident, which have gone viral on social media -- leading to Ng being arrested and fired from his real estate job.

In a text message, Ng told CNN that "although provoked, I should not have responded in that manner." He said he's not a racist but reacted poorly.

