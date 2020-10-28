Tributes paid to German Olympic silver medal bobsledder Richard Adjei who has died at 37

(CNN) Tributes from the winter sports community have been paid to German Olympic silver medalist bobsledder Richard Adjei who has died at the age of 37.

Adjei's death was announced by his brother, Jason, on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the post, Jason wrote: "Unfortunately Richard Adjei passed away last night (Monday, October 26) at the age of 37 in the arms of his wife and me.

"His wife gave him all the love in the world on his last journey. Part of the family could still say goodbye to him.

"Please think of his children and wife. Mourn with us in silence. He was a great athlete, dad, husband / friend, mentor and brother. He was a proud native of Düsseldorf. I am grateful to have had such a brother. Love you AJ."

