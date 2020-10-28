Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled mid-game during World Series win after positive Covid-19 test

Dodgers win their first World Series since 1988
Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 on Tuesday, October 27, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of Game 6.
The Tampa Bay Rays look on from the dugout during the ninth inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays.
Family members of the Los Angeles Dodgers walk on the field to celebrate with the team.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds up the trophy after the team's win.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning.
Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout. Seager was named World Series MVP.