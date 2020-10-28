Stay inside this Halloween with your household, doctors say

(CNN) With the threat of Covid-19, trick-or-treating may not be safe this year and kids should be kept home, three professors from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine warned in written statements on Wednesday.

"I'm more hesitant to even do socially distanced activities with large group(s) of kids and adults gathering outdoors. People are trying to come up with creative ways of passing out candy. But I'd be worried for potential spread from any contact with people outside your household," Dr. Sadiya Khan, a physician, epidemiologist and assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in her statement.

"Being within six feet of somebody who isn't part of your household, even if outdoors, is risky now. Door-to-door trick-or-treating is very hard to do safely, because there has to be good masking and physical distancing of at least six feet or more," Khan said, adding that her children plan to dress up in costumes and she'll hide candy around the house for them to find.

Those warnings may be having an impact.

Read More