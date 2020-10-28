Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

(CNN) Little kids can say some pretty entertaining things. In an election year, the chatter coming from the child department may be extra amusing.

"Who does Daddy like?" my friend recently asked her 2-year-old. "Trumple!" she screamed out with the mischievous look of a toddler who is about to get a reaction out of her mom. My friend corrected her that the family was for Biden.

"Biiii-den," she repeated while looking at her mom, and a moment later she was back to chanting "Daddy likes Trumple" as she ran around and giggled. We all laughed, wondering where do they learn this stuff anyway?

Children learn "this stuff" everywhere, as it turns out. Political talk is on constant display on television, on social media, at the dinner table, at school and in the adult conversations kids overhear every day. Don't think that children are not paying attention and piecing it all together — that would be an inaccurate underestimation of their ever-absorbent brains.

As adults, we may have long ago picked a side, dug in our heels and surrounded ourselves with people who agree with us; but when it comes to the children in our lives, there is good reason to rethink the way we talk about politics and perhaps even expose them to the other side.