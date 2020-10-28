At least 25 dead and scores missing after Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam

(CNN) Vietnam deployed hundreds of soldiers and heavy machinery on Thursday to search for survivors after landslides triggered by torrential rains from Typhoon Molave, one of the strongest typhoons in the region in decades.

The landslides, which hit remote areas in the central province of Quang Nam late Wednesday, killed 13 people with 40 missing as rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather at the tail end of the storm, the government said. State media said 12 fishermen died at sea.

"We can forecast the storm path or the amount of rain, but can't predict when landslides happen," Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said in a statement.

"The road is covered under deep mud and heavy rains are still lashing the area, but rescue work has to be carried out quickly."

State television said the bodies of 12 fishermen were found Thursday after their boats sank while trying to return to shore two days earlier. Two navy vessels had been mobilized to find them and 14 were still missing.

