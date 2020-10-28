At least 13 killed and dozens missing after Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam

(CNN) Vietnam deployed hundreds of soldiers and heavy machinery on Thursday to search for survivors after landslides triggered by torrential rains from Typhoon Molave, one of the strongest typhoons in the region in decades, the government said.

The landslides, which hit remote areas in the central province of Quang Nam a day earlier, killed 13 with 40 missing as rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather at the tail end of the storm, the government said.

"We can forecast the storm path or the amount of rain, but can't predict when landslides happen," deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said in a statement.

"The road is covered under deep mud and heavy rains are still lashing the area, but rescue work has to be carried out quickly."

Since early October, Vietnam has been battered by storms, heavy rains and floods which have affected more than a million people.

