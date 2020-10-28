Police officer killed by rooster while breaking up cockfight

(CNN) A police officer has been killed by a rooster while attempting to break up an illegal cockfight in the Philippines, authorities have said.

Police in the Northern Samar province said Lieutenant Christian Bolok was struck by the rooster's gaff -- a metal blade attached to the bird for a fight.

The gaff hit Bolok's femoral artery as he was confiscating the bird, police said, adding: "He was rushed to the provincial hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival due to heavy blood loss."

There is a long history of both legal and illegal cockfighting in the Philippines, but the sport was banned in the region in August after it was found to have been a source of Covid-19 infections.

A rooster is fitted with a razor sharp blade at a Philippines cockfight.

Illegal cockfights in the country are known as "tupada" and often operate in underground locations to avoid detection by authorities.

