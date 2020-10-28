Child loses arm and mother injured in Egypt shark attack

(CNN) A child has lost an arm and his mother suffered "deep wounds" in a shark attack in a marine reserve near the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Ukrainian tourists were attacked by a shark while swimming in the Ras Mohammed National Reserve on Sunday, Ukraine's state agency for tourism development said in a statement.

The tourists were rushed to Sharm International Hospital for treatment: the mother had deep bite wounds, while the child had an amputated upper limb below the elbow and suffered deep wounds on his back, the statement said, citing the Ukrainian embassy in Egypt.

Alll activities have been suspended in the vicinity of the Sharm El-Sheikh Ras Mohammed diving spot, Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram news agency reported Tuesday.

Five people, including the two Ukrainian tourists and one tour guide, were injured in the attack, according to Al-Ahram.

