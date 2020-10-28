Opposition in Zanzibar says candidate detained, people shot ahead of vote

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania An opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar detained as he tried to vote early on Tuesday has been released, after nine people were shot dead by security forces ahead of Wednesday's elections, according to his party.

Zanzibar, an Indian Ocean archipelago, is a semi-autonomous state of the East African country of Tanzania and both are due to elect their presidents and lawmakers in Wednesday's election.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli, whose government is accused of muzzling political dissent and independent media -- accusations officials deny -- is widely expected to win over his rival, Tundu Lissu, and secure another five-year term.

In a statement early on Tuesday, the ACT-Wazalendo party said its veteran candidate for Zanzibar's presidency, Seif Sharif Hamad, was detained at a polling station after going to cast his ballot in advanced voting.

The party tweeted later in the day that their leader had been released.

