Over 4,400 pounds of Trader Joe's fish have been recalled

(CNN) Orca Bay Foods is recalling more than 350 cases of Trader Joe's brand Gluten Free Battered Halibut because the fish were packaged without listing milk or wheat as allergens.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," Seattle-based Orca Bay said in an announcement via the Food and Drug Administration.

The product was sold in Trader Joe's stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin, according to the announcement.

The affected code 537312620 Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021 is located on box end and consumers who have purchased the item are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

