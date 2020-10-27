Drama at the zoo: Egg-napping male penguin couple steals the nest of a female penguin couple

(CNN) Is this the plot of a soap opera involving penguins? No, it's just another day at DierenPark Amersfoort , a zoo in the Netherlands.

In their ongoing quest to raise a chick, a couple of African male penguins that rose to viral fame last year for stealing an egg from a heterosexual penguin couple have now stolen the nest of two female penguins.

Drost called the male penguin couple "very determined" -- but their desire to become fathers might still not come to fruition, because the eggs were taken from a same-sex female couple and therefore are most likely unfertilized.

Last year, after the two penguins stole the single egg, it turned out that egg was also unfertilized. The heterosexual couple whose egg was stolen laid another one after the heist, the zoo said in a news release at the time.

"Maybe one day we will welcome a chick that has been hatched by a gay couple. Who knows, they might succeed next year," Drost said in the most recent news release

There have been several reports of same-sex penguin couples around the world pursuing fatherhood or motherhood.

Last August , Electra and Violet, a couple of female gentoo penguins at the Oceanogràfic València aquarium in Spain, adopted an egg and raised the baby chick that was hatched.

In October 2018, Sphen and Magic, two male gentoo penguins at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium in Australia, welcomed a female chick that was named Sphengic.