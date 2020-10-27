Southern California wildfires force Chargers players, including starting QB, to evacuate homes

(CNN) Several players and staff of the Los Angeles Chargers have been forced to leave their homes because of the ongoing fires in Southern California.

The order came due to mandatory evacuation mandates in the area due to the wildfires, team spokesperson Josh Rupprecht confirmed to CNN.

Justin Herbert, starting quarterback for the NFL team, was forced to evacuate his home. He told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday he was currently staying in a hotel due to the fires.

The team is assisting those affected throughout the process and says that "all are doing well."

The Chargers are still operating under its normal schedule in preparation for its game on Sunday at the Denver Broncos.

