(CNN) Prince Harry has admitted his upbringing made him unaware of unconscious racial basis, but that changed thanks to his relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview with GQ magazine , Harry spoke to Patrick Hutchinson , who shot to fame after being pictured carrying an injured White man to safety during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

The Duke of Sussex told Hutchinson that you can't criticize people for showing their unconscious bias, but once you realize it exists you have to educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed," said Harry.

"And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes."

