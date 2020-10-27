(CNN) After a Major League Baseball season unlike any other, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the best-of-seven series four games to two.

Los Angeles has waited 32 years for this moment -- and it came during a pandemic, in front of a limited crowd of predominantly Dodgers fans at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It also comes just over two weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship for the first time in 10 years.

While it was the Dodgers' third World Series appearance in the last four years, they had not won it all since 1988 -- a full decade before the Rays' inaugural season. This was Tampa's second World Series appearance, the other coming in 2008.

Courtesy of a Randy Arozarena first inning home run, the Rays had a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, and their starter, Blake Snell, was pitching a gem. He went 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine, but Snell -- after 73 pitches -- was pulled by manager Kevin Cash after giving up a hit to Austin Barnes.

It's a decision that will likely be discussed by fans during the offseason, if not longer.

