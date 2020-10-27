Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series for the first time since 1988, defeat Tampa Bay Rays in six games

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 12:05 AM ET, Wed October 28, 2020

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Mookie Betts hit a home run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 6 of the 2020 World Series in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, October 27.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell leaves the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts celebrates after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series on Tuesday, October 27, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans pose for a photo prior to Game 6.
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts scores past Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino during the sixth inning.
Rays&#39; Mike Zunino chases a wild pitch by Nick Anderson in the sixth inning.
Victor Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after striking out the side against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning.
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi tags out Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Austin Barnes during the third inning.
