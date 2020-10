Seniors are better at pandemic safety than young adults, CDC finds

(CNN) Older Americans are better than younger adults at following the recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new survey.

This discrepancy could explain why Covid-19 infections started to rise in younger people starting in June, according to the team at the Data Foundation, a nonprofit think tank that conducted the survey.

Most Americans report they're doing what they should, the researchers reported in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

For example, the use of face masks went up from an average of 78% in April to 83% in May, and reached 89% in June, the survey of 6,500 adults 18 and older showed.

The percentage of older adults who reported wearing a mask was up to 14 percentage points higher, depending on the month, than those in the youngest age group.

Read More