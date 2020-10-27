Rome (CNN) Protesters have clashed with police in northern Italy, as demonstrations erupted across the country Monday night over government restrictions aimed at quelling a second wave of Covid-19.

In Turin, dozens were wounded in the clashes, and protesters set fire to garbage bins and looted luxury boutiques, including Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores, police said.

Italian police guard a shattered Gucci store window in Turin on Monday.

In Milan, police fired tear gas to disperse crowds. Taxi drivers who stand to lose more business because of the restrictions in Turin were among protesters occupying a square in anger.

Social media footage from Milan shows demonstrators marching the streets with flares and throwing street barricades down subway stairs. Milan police said the protesters were a "heterogeneous" group, including young people, some from the far-right and non-EU citizens. They told CNN that investigations were carried out to confirm if political ideology was involved in the protests.

The Monday clashes followed an Italian government curfew for bars and restaurants, forcing them to close by 6 p.m. Cinemas, gyms and swimming pools were also obliged to shut their doors. Several regions, including Milan's Lombardy and Turin's Piedmont have imposed additional local restrictions.

