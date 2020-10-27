Former Belgian king meets daughter for first time since she became a royal

(CNN) The former king of Belgium, Albert II, has met with his once-secret daughter, Princess Delphine, for the first time since she was recognized as a royal, after years of legal battles forced the ex-monarch to finally acknowledge fathering her more than five decades ago.

Albert's lawyers acknowledged in January that the 52-year-old Belgian artist, then known as Delphine Boël, was his daughter, seven years into a legal battle over her paternity.

"On Sunday, October 25, a new chapter began, filled with emotions, appeasement, understanding and also of hope," they said in a joint statement that was also signed by Albert's wife, Queen Paola.

"Our meeting took place at Belvédère Castle, a meeting during which each of us was able to express our feelings and experiences serenely and with empathy," the statement read.

Albert II (left) accepted that Princess Delphine was his daughter in January.

