Peshawar, Pakistan (CNN) Seven people have died and at least 70 more have been injured in a blast at a religious seminary on Tuesday in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar, according to local authorities.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesman, Mohammad Asim, told CNN there were children among the injured.

The seminary is located on Peshawar's ring road, on the southern outskirts of the city.

Peshawar's superintendent of police Waqar Azeem told CNN the blast occurred during the morning's first lecture. Rescue services and a bomb disposal squad are on site.

This is a developing story, more to come.