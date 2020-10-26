Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera rings the bell after completing his last round of cancer treatments

(CNN) Fresh off the Washington Football Team's first win of the season, head coach Ron Rivera was able to celebrate another victory: Completing his final round of cancer treatments.

Rivera was greeted by applause from medical staff and confetti as he walked down a hallway at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia to ring the institute's "Ring in Hope" bell before leaving.

The 58-year-old was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer typically found in the middle to outer layers of skin, in August.

The cancer is in a lymph node and was discovered during a self-care check, according to the Washington Football Team. The cancer was found in its early stages and was considered "very treatable and curable, providing a good prognosis for Coach Rivera for a full recovery."

