Trump supporters and counterprotesters clash during a demonstration in NYC

(CNN) Clashes broke out on Sunday between supporters of President Donald Trump who were riding through New York in a caravan of cars and anti-Trump demonstrators.

Detective Martin Brown Lee, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department, told CNN that the caravan was traveling down Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and ultimately encountered a group of counterprotesters upon reaching Times Square.

A separate law enforcement official told CNN the caravan was believed to be organized by a group that calls itself "Jews For Trump." The parade of vehicles set out from Brooklyn and made its way into Manhattan on Sunday, CNN affiliate WLNY reported.

When the caravan met the group of counterprotesters in Times Square, some of the Trump supporters got out of their cars and came to blows with the other protesters, the law enforcement official said.

CNN has reached out to Jews For Trump for comment.