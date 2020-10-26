Half of all US adults say colleges that brought students back to campus made the right decision, study finds

(CNN) As colleges and universities deal with coronavirus outbreaks, the question of whether these institutions made the right decision in bringing students back on campus continues to be a topic of national conversation.

Now, a new report from the Pew Research Center is shedding light on how some Americans feel about this issue

About 50% of adults said that it was the right decision to bring students back for in-person instruction while 48% said it was the wrong decision, according to the survey, which was published on Monday

Students sit outside and take a break between classes on the campus of Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana on October 6, 2020.

The survey also found that there were deep partisan divides among respondents, with 74% of Republicans and Republican leaners were more likely to say that bringing students back was the right course of action compared to 29% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

Overall, the American public continues to have negative views of how colleges and universities are doing these days -- similar to 2018 trends, according to Pew.

