Rapper Offset detained and released by police after an incident in Beverly Hills

(CNN) Migos rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was detained by officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department during a patrol stop Saturday afternoon.

According to police, they received a report of someone pointing a gun from inside a vehicle. The caller provided a license plate number to police, who stopped the vehicle soon after.

As the incident occurred, Offset -- who is married to rapper Cardi B -- livestreamed part of his interaction with police on Instagram Live. It is unclear what happened before and after the video that was posted.

In the video, an officer is heard telling Offset "don't move, man," and "open the door," as he appears to attempt to open the door to the car.

The rapper responds, "No. That's not legal. That's not legal, you can't just open my door."

