Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season

(CNN) The injuries continue to pile up in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest player who will be forced to sit out with a season-ending injury.

The team said that an MRI on Monday confirmed that Beckham, 27, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Beckham was injured when quarterback Baker Mayfield's first pass of the game was intercepted by the Bengals' Darius Phillips.

Beckham attempted to chase Phillips down and make a tackle and hit the turf while clutching his knee in pain. He limped to the locker room afterward.

