He accidentally purchased an extra lottery ticket online -- and won $2 million

(CNN) A happy accident led to a Michigan man winning two $1 million prizes in the lottery.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, won $1 million twice after he accidentally bought two tickets in the June 9 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery

Mazahem purchased his first ticket online using numbers that are family birthdays - 01-05-09-10-23. He bought a second ticket by mistake, after he noticed he forgot to save the lucky numbers as favorites to play them in the future.

"Once I figured out, I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn't think much about it," Mazahem told lottery officials.

But the accident had a major pay off after he recently logged into the lottery app to find that he had two $1 million prizes pending, said Mazahem.

