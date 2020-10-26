GBI investigating police shooting that left Georgia teen dead

(CNN) A police officer is on paid administrative leave as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes the shooting of a 19-year-old in south Georgia, according to the GBI and Sylvester Police Department.

Jakerion Shmoud Jackson died Saturday, the GBI said.

A police officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the bureau said, and "a brief car chase ensued with the subject fleeing the scene on foot."

About three hours later, after receiving 911 calls about someone matching the description of the man involved in the case, a Sylvester officer responded and encountered Jackson, the GBI said.

"This encounter led to the officer discharging his firearm, resulting in Jackson being struck," the GBI said.

