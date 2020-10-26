GBI investigating police shooting that left Georgia teen dead

(CNN) A police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes the shooting of a 19-year-old man in a small South Georgia city, according to information from GBI and the Sylvester Police Department.

Jakerion Shmoud Jackson died Saturday after an officer in Sylvester, responding to a call about a person matching the description of a man police were looking for, shot him, the GBI said.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed, but a GBI news release indicated it might be connected with an attempted traffic stop hours earlier.

The GBI said its preliminary investigation has found that a police officer tried to pull over a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. There was a brief chase and the subject ran from police.

About three hours later, Sylvester Police received multiple 911 calls describing a suspicious person in the area where the man was last seen, the GBI release said.

