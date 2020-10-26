Raheem Sterling leads tributes to former Manchester City youth player Jeremy Wisten who died at 17

(CNN) Tributes have poured in for a former youth player at English Premier league side Manchester City who died at the age of 17.

Malawi-born Jeremy Wisten, who was a defender, joined City's elite youth squads in 2016, according to PA Media.

The club confirmed Wisten's death in a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday.

"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time," it read.

The cause of Wisten's death is unknown at this stage.

