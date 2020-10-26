Polish women disrupt church services in protest at abortion ban

(CNN) Protesters have disrupted church services across Poland in the latest in a series of demonstrations following a near-total ban on abortion, announced last week.

Sunday marked the fourth day of protests after Poland's top court ruled on Thursday that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional -- meaning that the only circumstances in which termination is legal are in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's life in danger.

The ruling sparked furious demonstrations that spilled into the weekend in cities including Warsaw, Lodz, Poznan, Gdansk, Wroclaw and Krakow -- in defiance of a ban on gatherings of more than five people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators protest against the tightening of the abortion law at the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul in Poznan, Poland, Sunday.

Protesters stormed Poznan Cathedral, in western Poland, at midday on Sunday, shouting abortion rights slogans such as "Catholics need abortions too" and "We've had enough."

Police were called to the scene, mass was abandoned, and around 30 protesters were given citations by police, according to social media and Poland's national broadcaster.

