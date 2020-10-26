Prince Azim of Brunei, Sultan of Brunei's son, dies aged 38

(CNN) Prince Azim, the son of the Sultan of Brunei, has died aged 38, the country's government has confirmed.

Azim, who was fourth in line to the southeast Asian nation's throne and carved out a reputation in Hollywood as a movie producer, died on Saturday morning.

The government did not disclose the cause of his death.

He had produced a handful of movies, including the 2014 feature "You're Not You" starring Hilary Swank, building a part-time career in the film industry despite international anger over his father's move toward draconian punishments in Brunei.

