Japan's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, said the country will aim to become carbon neutral by 2050.

In his first policy speech since taking office last month, Suga told Japan's parliament Monday that his "administration will put the maximum effort to realize the green society by setting a virtuous cycle in the economy and the environment."

In the past, environmental groups such as Greenpeace have criticized Japan for what they considered slow progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan emitted 1.24 billion metric tonnes (1.36 billion US tons) of greenhouse gas in 2018, down 3.9% from the previous year and 12% down from its peak in 2013, according to the environment ministry.

Greenpeace welcomed Suga's move, saying it is "precisely the kind of action the world needs" -- but cautioned that the commitment must be matched by policy.

