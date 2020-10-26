Women on Qatar flight received 'inappropriate' treatment after abandoned baby found at Doha Airport

(CNN) A group of women on a recent Qatar Airways flight received "grossly inappropriate" treatment after an abandoned baby was discovered at Hamad International Airport, according to the Australian Government.

CNN affiliate Seven News reported that women at the airport, including 13 Australians, were "allegedly removed from flights, detained and forced to undergo an inspection in an ambulance on the tarmac."

"Reports indicate that the treatment of the women concerned was offensive, grossly inappropriate, and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent," an Australian Government spokesperson told CNN.

The flight, Sydney-bound Qatar Airways Flight QR 908, landed for a transit stop in Doha, Qatar, on October 2, CNN affiliate Nine News reported.

Hamad International Airport confirmed an abandoned newborn baby was found at the airport on October 2, adding that medical professionals were concerned "about the health and welfare of a mother who had just given birth and requested she be located prior to departing (the airport)."

