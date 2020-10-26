(CNN) Chile's President Sebastian Piñera hailed the results of a national referendum held to scrap a dictatorship-era constitution as a "triumph" for democracy.

Preliminary results late Sunday showed Chileans overwhelmingly backed drafting a new constitution. With nearly 87% of votes counted, more than 78% voted in favor of the measure, according to the country's electoral service.

A new governing charter was a central demand of energetic anti-government demonstrations over economic inequality that erupted last year.

"This triumph of democracy should fill us with joy and hope," Piñera said Sunday night. "Up until now, the constitution has divided us. From now onward, we should all collaborate so that the new constitution is a great mark of unity, of stability, and the future."

Next April, Chileans will vote on a constitutional assembly to draft the document.

