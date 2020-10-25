Pope Francis appoints America's first Black cardinal, Wilton Gregory

(CNN) Last year, Wilton Gregory made history as Washington, DC's first African-American archbishop.

On Sunday, speaking following his Angelus prayer from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Pope Francis tapped Gregory to become America's first Black cardinal.

Archbishop Gregory is one of 13 to be elevated to the rank at a surprise consistory , or ceremony.

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on October 25, 2020, at the Vatican.

In fact, Archbishop Gregory is the only Black archbishop in the United States.

The leader is known for guiding the Catholic Church through its clergy sexual abuse crisis in the early 2000s

