An early preview of winter for the western half of the US

(CNN) More than 100 places from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Lakes region could set record cold temperatures during the next few days as Old Man Winter arrives early.

At the same time, parts of the Rocky Mountains could pick up more than a foot of snow, which could provide welcome relief to firefighters battling wildfires in Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

After a rollercoaster of temperatures in the last few days across much of the Mountain West and northern Plains, another shot of even colder air will arrive Sunday night into Monday. The frigid air will keep high temperatures from going above freezing as far south as the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles.

On Sunday, areas from Bismarck, North Dakota, to Denver to San Angelo, Texas -- and everywhere in between -- will see temperatures 20 to 25 degrees below normal. On Monday, that same region will be 25 to 40 degrees below normal.

Notable weather changes are coming next week! A strong cold front arrives Sunday evening/night. Expect much colder temperatures for at least the early part of the week & some freezing rain possible for western parts of the region Mon night-Tues morning #dfwwx #ctxwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/YEtx03UIfn — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 24, 2020

Dallas, which saw a high of 62 degrees Saturday, will jump back up to near 80 degrees on Sunday, and then back down to a high temperature only in the mid-40s on Tuesday.

