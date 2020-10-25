University of Michigan football team debuts an 'EQUALITY' decal on helmets

(CNN) If you looked closely during the University of Michigan's football season opener on Saturday, you may have noticed a special detail on the Wolverines' helmets.

They've been marked with a decal that reads "EQUALITY" and depicts six raised fists in various skin tones.

Born from a student-led initiative, the decals are meant to reflect the diversity of Michigan's campus and show its teams' commitment to racial justice.

"Athletes wearing this decal demonstrates our role in our community," Kwity Paye, a senior at the university and a defensive end for the Wolverines, said in a news release . "It is a chance for us to be able to contribute to increasing awareness about social injustice, and it's great for those watching to see our passion so they can be aware of it as well."

In case you missed the game, the Wolverines beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 49-24.

