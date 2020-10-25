Tropical storm Zeta forms, could reach US Gulf Coast by midweek

(CNN) A tropical depression east of Mexico strengthened Sunday morning into Tropical Storm Zeta and could reach the US Gulf Coast by midweek.

It is the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season, tying 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record, according to the National Weather Service.

If it makes landfall in Louisiana, Zeta would become the fifth named storm to do so this year, setting a record.

#Zeta has formed in the NW Caribbean - the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic #hurricane season to date and earliest forming 27th Atlantic named storm on record. Prior record for earliest Atlantic 27th named storm formation was November 29, 2005. pic.twitter.com/9ugeQDkvx5 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 25, 2020

Zeta currently has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north at only 1 mph. The storm is about 295 miles southeast of Cozumel.

It is forecast to strengthen and to become a hurricane by early Tuesday.

