How a pair of raccoons (probably) broke into a bank

(CNN) Up a tree, onto the roof, and through the ceiling. That's how two raccoons likely managed to break into a bank.

And what they found inside was better than money.

"They were in the break room eating a tin of almond cookies," Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox told CNN.

"I guess they struck gold."

The two were spotted Tuesday morning after a man using the ATM at Peninsula Bank in Redwood City mistook one for a stuffed animal, the agency said in a news release.

Read More