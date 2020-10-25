A hayride ended in tragedy after the driver lost control, killing one person and injuring others

(CNN) One person was killed and at least 17 others were injured after a hayride overturned on Saturday night in rural Hancock County, Illinois.

A 32-year-old woman was killed in the accident, the Illinois State Police said in a press release Sunday.

A green John Deere tractor was towing a trailer with more than 20 people in the back riding on square hay bales -- known as a hayride or hayrack ride -- when the vehicle "lost control and ran off the right side," according to police.

The 41-year-old driver of the tractor lost control on an incline, which caused the vehicle to fall into a wooden ravine, CNN affiliate WGEM reported.

The driver and multiple passengers were ejected when the tractor overturned.

Read More