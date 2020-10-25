UK police responding to 'ongoing incident' on board tanker off Isle of Wight

(CNN) British police officers are responding to an ongoing incident on board an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight, an island in the English Channel.

Hampshire police force said Sunday that its officers were "aware and dealing" with an incident "on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight."

According to PA Media, the vessel in question is the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda crude oil tanker.

Details of the incident remain unconfirmed. However the British PA news agency has cited reports of an attempted hijacking by stowaways.

Local lawmaker Bob Seely suggested the vessel may now be controlled by stowaways, during an interview with Sky News on Sunday.

