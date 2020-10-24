Undefeated UFC fighter announces emotional retirement after latest victory

(CNN) Khabib Nurmagomedov had a big surprise for Ultimate Fighting Championship fans Saturday after defeating Justin Gaethje.

An emotional Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after the bout. With this latest victory -- which came by technical submission with a triangle choke -- Nurmagomedov departs the octagon with a 29-0 career record and 13-0 UFC record.

"Today, this was my last fight," he said. "Ain't no way I'm going to come here without my father."

Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, died in July after complications caused by Covid-19. Nurmagomedov said he talked with his mother for three days before deciding to accept the fight with Gaethje.

"She don't (want me) to go fight without father, but I promised her it's going to be my last fight," he said in a post-match interview. "And if I give my word, I have to follow this."

Read More